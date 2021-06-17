Mercedes resident says city does ‘poor job’ of fixing potholes

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO)- Some roads in Mercedes are covered in potholes and road damage and one resident said the city is doing a “poor job.”

Mercedes Resident Monica Ybarra said there’s one road near her home that has at least 20 potholes.

The City of Mercedes shared a video on Facebook of a man filling the potholes with asphalt dust. The post stated that reported potholes were being fixed.

“It’s just a very poor job of just filling it up with whatever and using rakes to spread it around. You can tell they’re not fixing it right,” said Ybarra.

Ybarra told KVEO she knows of her neighbors filing pothole reports, but no one from the city has gone to fix them.

KVEO reached out to the City of Mercedes Public Works Department, but no one was available to comment.