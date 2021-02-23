Mercedes reopens city meetings to the public

MERCEDES, Texas — The city of Mercedes said has opened their city meetings to the public again.

Starting Wednesday, the city will allow 25 people inside the meeting chambers. Including the five city commissioners, the city manager, lawyer, secretary and three city staff members. That makes only 13 spots available to the public.

The hallway outside of the meeting will also be open for the public to gather and listen in.

“We’re gonna try to put a speaker out there so that people can hear. We don’t have a lot of money to be spending right now, this is something that we decided to do last minute. This was an effort to get as many people as possible to hear as possible,” said Mayor Oscar Montoya.

Mayor Montoya said this is the start of getting back to normal and he hopes they can make room for more residents to attend soon.