Mercedes police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl last seen in 2020.

Oshiana Sanchez, 17, was last seen in Mercedes on Oct. 5, 2020. She was first reported missing shortly after this.

Sanchez is described as Hispanic with brown eyes, brown hair, five feet four inches, and weighs 140 pounds.

Police say she may travel to Brownsville, Texas and her hair may be dyed partially blonde.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercedes Police Department at (956) 565-3102.