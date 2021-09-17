Mercedes Police searches for sexual assault suspect

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Police Department is asking for the public’s help in located a wanted individual.

Authorities are searching for Agustin Rodriguez. Police said he is wanted on a charge of Sexual Assault (Criminal Attempt).

Rodriguez’s last know location is Mercedes, Texas. Police describe him as a Hispanic male, 6-0 in height, 180 lbs., black hair, and brown eyes, said authorities

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rodriguez contact the Mercedes Police Department at (956) 565-3102 or if you wish to remain anonymous contact the Mercedes Crime Stoppers line at 1-(888) 650-8477.

