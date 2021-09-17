Mercedes Police searches for sexual assault suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Mercedes Crime Stoppers

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Police Department is asking for the public’s help in located a wanted individual.

Authorities are searching for Agustin Rodriguez. Police said he is wanted on a charge of Sexual Assault (Criminal Attempt).

Rodriguez’s last know location is Mercedes, Texas. Police describe him as a Hispanic male, 6-0 in height, 180 lbs., black hair, and brown eyes, said authorities

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rodriguez contact the Mercedes Police Department at (956) 565-3102 or if you wish to remain anonymous contact the Mercedes Crime Stoppers line at 1-(888) 650-8477.

Visit the Mercedes Crime Stoppers to view the post.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories