Mercedes Police search for missing youth

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Police are searching for a missing youth.

Authorities say Axel Marquez was last seen on Jan. 6 around 2 p.m. at the Taylor Drive Apartment Complex in Mercedes.

Axel is described as 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 150 pounds, has short dark brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a grey shirt and blue denim pants.

If you have any information on Axel Marquez’s whereabouts contact the Mercedes Police Department at (956) 565-3102.

If you wish to remain anonymous contact (888) 650-8477.