Mercedes police officer arrested for public intoxication after dispute with wife at Dollar General

Local News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—A police officer with the Mercedes Police Department was arrested on a public intoxication charge.

RGC police officer arrested on aggravated assault charges

According to the Mercedes Police Chief, officer Jesus Ramirez was arrested on Monday.

On the day of the arrest, around 5 p.m., Ramirez called several Mercedes police officer’s and dispatch to have him picked up somewhere in county jurisdiction in the city of Weslaco.

Officers learned that Ramirez had been involved in an argument with his wife at Dollar General. Officers heard yelling in the background as Ramirez was on the phone and notified their supervisor.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: COVID-19 vaccination distribution in the RGV

The police department then contacted the Hidalgo Sheriff’s Office to notify them of the situation.

At 6 p.m., officers with Mercedes police located Ramirez. He was standing outside of a Stripes convenience store on West Second Street in the city of Mercedes.

The officers said they noticed Ramirez was drunk and was he transported to the Weslaco Police Department, where he was booked in for Public Intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor.

Mercedes police said they learned Ramirez had been drinking in Mexico with his wife and another family member.

Police is still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday