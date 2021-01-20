Mercedes police officer arrested for public intoxication after dispute with wife at Dollar General

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—A police officer with the Mercedes Police Department was arrested on a public intoxication charge.

According to the Mercedes Police Chief, officer Jesus Ramirez was arrested on Monday.

On the day of the arrest, around 5 p.m., Ramirez called several Mercedes police officer’s and dispatch to have him picked up somewhere in county jurisdiction in the city of Weslaco.

Officers learned that Ramirez had been involved in an argument with his wife at Dollar General. Officers heard yelling in the background as Ramirez was on the phone and notified their supervisor.

The police department then contacted the Hidalgo Sheriff’s Office to notify them of the situation.

At 6 p.m., officers with Mercedes police located Ramirez. He was standing outside of a Stripes convenience store on West Second Street in the city of Mercedes.

The officers said they noticed Ramirez was drunk and was he transported to the Weslaco Police Department, where he was booked in for Public Intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor.

Mercedes police said they learned Ramirez had been drinking in Mexico with his wife and another family member.

Police is still investigating the incident.