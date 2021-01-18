Mercedes police investigating aggravated robbery

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — The Mercedes Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place Sunday night.

According to a press release, the incident took place at the Family Dollar located on Texas Avenue.

Officials say the suspect demanded the cash register to be open. He then took out a firearm, pointed it at the cashier and again demanded money.

(Source:Mercedes Public Safety Department Facebook page)

The man walked out of the store with the entire cash register and fled on foot, said police.

No other information has been release.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact Mercedes Crime Stoppers at (888) 650-8477.