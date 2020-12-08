Mercedes police investigates early morning shooting

Local News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

The Mercedes Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Tuesday morning. According to Lt. Frank Sanchez, officers responded to a call at 3 a.m. in a neighborhood on Washington Avenue and 6th Street. (Credit: Mercedes Police)

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the suspect’s name and mug shot.

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—The Mercedes Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Tuesday morning.

According to Lt. Frank Sanchez, officers responded to a call at 3 a.m. in a neighborhood on Washington Avenue and 6th Street.

A woman had called 911 screaming and then immediately hang up.

When police arrived to the location, they saw a woman, along with three children, held inside a home by a man with a gun.

28-year-old David Lopez (Credit: Mercedes Police)

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old David Lopez.

Sanchez says Lopez started shooting at the officers from inside the home.

The officers were able to enter the residence and arrest the man.

Credit: Mercedes police department

Police says Lopez was identified as the woman’s boyfriend who broke into the home.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No injuries were reported from the officers or Lopez.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday