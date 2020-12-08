Mercedes police investigates early morning shooting

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the suspect’s name and mug shot.
Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—The Mercedes Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Tuesday morning.
According to Lt. Frank Sanchez, officers responded to a call at 3 a.m. in a neighborhood on Washington Avenue and 6th Street.
A woman had called 911 screaming and then immediately hang up.
When police arrived to the location, they saw a woman, along with three children, held inside a home by a man with a gun.
The suspect was identified as 28-year-old David Lopez.
Sanchez says Lopez started shooting at the officers from inside the home.
The officers were able to enter the residence and arrest the man.
Police says Lopez was identified as the woman’s boyfriend who broke into the home.
The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No injuries were reported from the officers or Lopez.