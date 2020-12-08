Mercedes police investigates early morning shooting

The Mercedes Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Tuesday morning. According to Lt. Frank Sanchez, officers responded to a call at 3 a.m. in a neighborhood on Washington Avenue and 6th Street. (Credit: Mercedes Police)

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the suspect’s name and mug shot.

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—The Mercedes Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Tuesday morning.

According to Lt. Frank Sanchez, officers responded to a call at 3 a.m. in a neighborhood on Washington Avenue and 6th Street.

A woman had called 911 screaming and then immediately hang up.

When police arrived to the location, they saw a woman, along with three children, held inside a home by a man with a gun.

28-year-old David Lopez (Credit: Mercedes Police)

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old David Lopez.

Sanchez says Lopez started shooting at the officers from inside the home.

The officers were able to enter the residence and arrest the man.

Credit: Mercedes police department

Police says Lopez was identified as the woman’s boyfriend who broke into the home.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No injuries were reported from the officers or Lopez.