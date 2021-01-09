Mercedes Police Department swears in new assistant chief

MERCEDES, Texas — On Friday the Mercedes Police Department swore in a new assistant police chief.

Blanca Sanchez was sworn in by Chief Jose Macias. Assistant Chief Sanchez was born and raised in Mercedes, attended Mercedes ISD and currently resides in the city.

Sanchez was hired by the city in December 1987 as a records clerk. In 1998 she joined the police academy while still working for the police department. She served as a patrol officer for Mercedes PD. From there she went to work for the Hidalgo County Constables office, where she served as deputy and promoted to chief deputy.

“There’s been obstacles, but I’ve gotten through it and I’m ready. I’m ready for the challenge. I’m ready for whatever my department needs, I’m going to be there. I’m going to give it 110 percent,” said Sanchez.

Assistant Chief Sanchez also said she hopes to be able to help guide the department’s new officers to be the best.