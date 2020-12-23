Mercedes police deliver television to family after suspect shoots theirs

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — The Mercedes Police Department delivered a television to a family after theirs was shot at by a suspect.

According to a release, the suspect shot at two police officers and held the family inside the home, later shooting at their television.

Officials contacted McGruff the ‘crime dog’ who tracked down Santa and helped get the family a brand new television and a few gifts.

Police officers delivered the surprise Wednesday morning.

The Mercedes Police Department also wants to remind the public to have a safe holiday.