Mercedes police chief resigns

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—Mercedes Police Chief Dagoberto “Dago” Chavez Jr. resigned on Wednesday, after just a little more than a year after taking over the police department.

“I decided to take on the role as Chief Executive Officer of the Mercedes Public Safety Department when the former admission stepped down. I’ve worked long hours, but never regretted the decision.” said Chavez in a statement on Thursday.

“This decision was one that has been contemplated for some time, but it is one that is in my best interest. Not a decision taken lightly, but one necessary as I work on my future plans. I wish all the Mercedes Police officers the best of luck with their career, and I pray they remain safe!” said Dagoberto.

Chavez began his tenure at the city as an assistant city manager. He was named interim police chief in July, 2019 after the retirement of former Chief Olga Maldonado and her top officer, Capt. Eduardo “Eddie” Treviño.

Chavez previously served as an investigator with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and ran to serve as constable for Precinct 4.