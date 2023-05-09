MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — City of Mercedes have announced the resignation of Mercedes Police Chief Pedro Estrada on Tuesday.

City officials reported that Estrada’s resignation begins effective immediately.

Mercedes has placed Assistant Police Chief Francisco Sanchez as Interim Police Chief until further notice.

“He has been a valuable member of the department for many years and we are confident in his ability to lead the department during this transition period,” City officials said.

ValleyCentral has reached out to city officials for a statement but have received a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.