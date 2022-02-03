MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for DWI.

At 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, near the 7100 block of N. 10th street in McAllen, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.

Police arrested John Henry Vega, 39, from Pharr for DWI.

Vega is a Mercedes police officer, and was placed on administrative leave pending investigation, according to City Manager of Mercedes Alberto Perez.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.