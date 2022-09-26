MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a car parked alongside the interstate Monday morning, authorities said.

At about 7:23 a.m. Monday, Mercedes police were dispatched to the 2000 block of East Interstate Highway 2 in reference to a major two-vehicle crash.

According to Mercedes police, the driver of a black Nissan Sentra fell asleep at the wheel and wrecked into a white Chevrolet Cruze, which was pulled over on the shoulder of the highway with its hazard lights on.

The driver of the Nissan sustained a possible broken ankle and internal injuries, police said.

All people involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital by Mercedes Fire/Emergency Medical Services, police said.