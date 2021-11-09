Mercedes PD investigating threat made at a middle school

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with additional information.

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes Police Department is investigating after a threat was made at a middle school campus.

Mercedes ISD was informed of a social media post regarding a weapon on a middle school campus, according to a press release from Mercedes ISD.

Officials with the Mercedes Police Department confirmed the incident took place at the Sgt. Manuel Chacon Middle School.

Police stated that school officials were notified of a picture of a handgun that appeared to have been taken on campus, prompting the school to contact authorities.

Campus police conducted a search, and “at no time was any student exposed to a threat or danger,” the release stated.

No weapon was found, and Mercedes PD identified and arrested a student.

The incident remains under investigation.