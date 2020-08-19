Two charged in Mercedes animal cruelty investigation

Dogs were found chained to trucks, trees, and covered in ticks from head to toe at a residence in Mercedes

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — The Mercedes Police Department arrested two individuals as part of an animal cruelty investigation.

On Sunday, police received a call about animals possibly in danger at a residence on East Liberty Avenue in Mercedes. While responding, officers did not initially find any animals or signs of wrongdoing.

However, police responded again on Monday and a dog ran out toward them at the residence.

Police then noticed several animals at the residence, including one chained to a truck with no food or water nearby.

Additionally, police located a dog with major health issues, with ticks covering its entire body.

Animal control personnel took the dogs into custody and gave them medical treatment.

Caretakers notified Mercedes police that a call was made to animal control to bring the dogs back into their possession.

However, Mercedes Chief of Police Dagoberto Chavez would not authorize this action.

It was then that the chief made his way to the residence to investigate the situation.

Police discovered four other animals in danger at the residence.

WARNING: Some images may be graphic, viewer discretion is advised. (Source: Mercedes Public Safety Department Facebook)

During the investigation, two people drove up to the residence and identified themselves as the homeowners.

The homeowners were taken into custody and charged with animal cruelty.

They are identified as Irene Manchuca and Juan Pedraza.

Each of them face five counts of animal cruelty.

They each face a $100,000 bond.

Mercedes Police Chief Dago Chavez expressed his concerns on a Facebook post stating the city takes animal cruelty investigations seriously and that offenders will be prosecuted.

To report animal cruelty or other crimes in Mercedes call (956) 565-3102.