MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets stores are getting reading for the upcoming National Outlet Shopping Day.
The event runs the weekend of 10 and June 11 at the outlets located at 5001 E. Expressway 83.
The event will include a number of activities:
- Limited-time giveaways
- Face painting
- A live DJ
- A carnival show
- Free Kona Ice
- An interactive buggy photo booth
- Balloon artists
- Spin to win a prize wheeland and more
Shoppers can also enjoy savings up to 65% on a number of brands. For more information or to keep updated on the event, visit www.premiumoutlets.com.