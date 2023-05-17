MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets stores are getting reading for the upcoming National Outlet Shopping Day.

The event runs the weekend of 10 and June 11 at the outlets located at 5001 E. Expressway 83.

The event will include a number of activities:

Limited-time giveaways

Face painting

A live DJ

A carnival show

Free Kona Ice

An interactive buggy photo booth

Balloon artists

Spin to win a prize wheeland and more

Shoppers can also enjoy savings up to 65% on a number of brands. For more information or to keep updated on the event, visit www.premiumoutlets.com.