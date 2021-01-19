Mercedes outlet mall to serve as COVID-19 testing site

Local News

Credit: QuestCap

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—QuestCap, a company that focuses on commercializing technologies to help combat coronavirus, announced that the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlet will serve as a COVID-19 testing lab.

According to the company, the testing lab will assist in providing same day testing results.

The lab sites are designed to have capacity for up to 150 tests per day, per site and will charge between $59 and $179 for antibody and antigen tests.

Credit: QuestCap

Tests take no more than ten minutes to administer and provide results within 24 hours, according to QuestCap.

Test results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.

Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal.

This will not affect the mall hours.

