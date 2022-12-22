MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many cities throughout the Valley are opening warming shelters due to the approaching winter storm.

In Mercedes, a shelter will be open through Friday.

“Because the weather is dropping so severely, we wanted to make sure that our residents had a stable and warm environment to be in during this break in case anybody loses power or any pipes by us that they have somewhere to be,” said Brianna Casares, Mercedes Public Information Officer.

Casares said if nobody shows up before midnight, the shelter will be closed.

Residents will need to check-in at the front before entering, people are being asked to pack a blanket, pillow, medication, personal identification, toiletry items, and snacks. face masks are also recommended. no pets are allowed.

City officials say they usually receive ten to twenty people when these shelters open.