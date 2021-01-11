Mercedes opening dome as shelter for cold night

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Mercedes is offering shelter for anyone that needs a warm place to stay during Wednesday night’s frigid cold weather.

The Mercedes Dome Safe Center will open its doors at 8 p.m. for anyone in need of a place to stay for the night.

Mercedes will leave the dome open until 11 p.m., at which point if nobody has arrived they will close the shelter.

Those who make it from the 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. timeframe will be allowed to stay until 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Mercedes Mayor Oscar Montoya states that homeless people are welcome and encourages residents to tell anyone that may be in need.

Temperatures are expected to be freezing early Monday morning.