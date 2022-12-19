Chacon Middle School in Mercedes appears quiet Monday after ordering and lifting a lockdown earlier in the day. (ValleyCentral)

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes middle school went into lockdown early Monday after administration was made aware of a student carrying a weapon, district officials said.

According to the Mercedes Independent School District, Chacon Middle School was locked down after officials were notified at 9:45 a.m. Monday of a student with a weapon.

“Campus school resource officers acted quickly and the student was detained,” the district stated.

“At this time, all students and staff are safe,” the district stated.

The lockdown was lifted and the school is back in normal school hours.

“All safety procedures will continue to be followed,” the district stated.