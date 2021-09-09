Mercedes mayor safe after house fire

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday evening the Mercedes mayor’s house caught on fire, according to sources.

“Praise God, we are good,” Mayor Oscar Montoya told ValleyCentral moments after Fire departments responded to the flames.

Fire departments are responding to the house near the intersection of 6th Street and 8th Street in Mercedes.

Details of how the fire happened, or the damages the house sustained are unavailable. ValleyCentral has a crew en route.

