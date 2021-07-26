Mercedes man sentenced to prison for stabbing death of 16-year-old

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — A man convicted of killing a teenager was sentenced to prison in the first in-person trial in Hidalgo County since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down normal operations.

Fidencio Cosme, 35, was sentenced to an 85-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of stabbing and killing Armando Torres, 16, in September 2020.

Cosme was arrested by the Mercedes Police Department on September 28, 2020, after he attacked Torres and stabbed him to death.

His brother, Juan Cosme, was also arrested on the same day for assisting in the murder. Juan has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

During the trial, it was revealed the Cosme brothers attacked Torres as he walked alone near Mercedes’s Dallas Street in front of their mother’s house as they believed he and other teens were planning to rob the home the night before.

However, the jury found that these claims had no merit and found Fidencio guilty of the murder.

This trial was the first held in person since March 2020, when COVID-19 regulations shifted all court meetings online.

Fidencio will not be eligible for parole until 30 years of his sentence have been served.