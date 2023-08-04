MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes man arrested for holding a family hostage while in a standoff with police was sentenced Wednesday.

David Jacques Lopez was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony and unlawful restraint: expose to serious bodily injury, Hidalgo County Jail records show.

As part of the plea agreement, Lopez also pleaded guilty to two lesser counts of deadly conduct. He was originally facing two counts of attempt to commit capital murder of a peace officer.

At 3 a.m. Dec. 8, 2020, Mercedes police responded to a home at Washington Avenue and 6th Street. A woman had called 911 screaming and immediately hung up, according to previous ValleyCentral reports.

When police arrived, they saw a woman and three children being held inside the home by a man with a gun. The man was identified as Lopez.

Police told ValleyCentral that Lopez started shooting at officers from inside the home.

After some time, Lopez walked out of the home while holding the gun. He was taken into custody and police were able to enter the residence.

Lopez was identified as the woman’s boyfriend, the previous reports stated. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

He was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail the same day and his bond was set at $3.2 million.

As part of his plea agreement, three additional counts of unlawful restraint were dismissed.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each count of deadly conduct, unlawful restraint and burglary of a habitation, though they will run concurrently. He was given a jail credit of 2.6 years.