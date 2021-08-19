Mercedes man sentenced for ‘defrauding his employer,’ stealing over 400K

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The former controlling manager of Lone Star Shredding’s parent company has been sentenced to federal prison for defrauding his employer, announced acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Lone Star Shredding is a local subsidiary in Mercedes. Its parent company is located in Tennessee.

As part of his responsibilities, Brian Janish was in charge of approving expenses and establishing bank accounts for the company, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

When the company switched banks, Janish failed to close the company’s previous bank account or destroy the corporate credit card issued in his name. He instead continued to charge personal expenses on the company credit card, including travel and online goods. Janish also wrote checks from the company account and withdrew cash for personal use.

Janish as well increased his payroll without authorization.

In an attempt to cover his fraud Janish emailed fake bank statements to the company.

Brian Janish admitted to using an unauthorized access device and engaging in other fraudulent activity to steal $403,293.19 between July 2013 and December 2017.

At the hearing, the court heard additional testimony from a representative of the company that explained the impact Janish’s crime had on the business.

On Thursday, August 19 United States District Judge randy Carne ordered Janish to serve a 2-year sentence to be followed by three years of supervised release. The court as well ordered Janish to pay $340,293.19 in restitution.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rodolfo Ramirez and Stephanie Bauman prosecuted the case. The FBI conducted the investigation.