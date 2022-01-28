MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Police Department has detained a man who is now facing charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, escaping custody, and causing bodily injury to a public servant.

Authorities responded to a call in reference to a stabbing at the 700 Block of E. 7th St., the Mercedes Police Department said in a release.

Officials said that upon arrival, the officers found a 34-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound, that stemmed from a domestic dispute between the woman and her boyfriend, 33-year-old Kyle Tyson Chaney that happened at their home at the 600 Block of Chapman St.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she is now in stable condition.

Hours later officers were able to find Chaney returning to his home, the release said.

Officers said Chaney refused to comply with officers and began to resist when the officers tried to detain him.

The release states that Chaney escaped custody and led officers in an on-foot chase when officers were moving him to another police unit, however he was quickly caught.

The Mercedes Fire Department & EMS were called to the scene to evaluate Chaney’s well-being. That is when officials said that Chaney assaulted a female paramedic.

Officials said Chaney was transported to a nearby hospital and released before being taken to the Weslaco Police Department jail where he awaits his arraignment on the following charges.

Aggravated Assault: (Family Violence) with a Deadly Weapon

Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Escape from Custody Assault: Causing Bodily Injury on Public Servant

The Mercedes Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the case to please contact the Mercedes Criminal Investigation Division at (956)563-3102.