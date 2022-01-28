MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A man driving in a stolen car was arrested after evading arrest.

On Thursday, officers responded to a call of a suspicious male and female driving in a gold car at 4801 E. Expressway 83, according to a media release by Mercedes Police Department.

While conducting an interview, officers found out the vehicle had been reported stolen in an aggravated robbery case, being stolen at knife point in Harlingen.

Officers tried to arrest the man, who evaded and ran into a parking lot and into a heavy brushed drainage system, the release stated. Officers were able to locate the man hidden in the mud and brush.

The man was placed under arrest for evading arrest detention, a class A misdemeanor.

The woman was not found and surveillance footage showed her being picked up at a nearby convenience store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercedes Criminal Investigations division at (956) 565 – 3102. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Mercedes Crime Stoppers (888) 650 – 8477.