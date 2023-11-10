WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes man has been charged with manslaughter following a deadly crash in September 2022.

Clayton Wayne Neuhaus was indicted Nov. 2 on a charge of manslaughter. Neuhaus was initially being arrested after the crash on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, court records show.

Clayton Wayne Neuhaus (Hidalgo County Jail records)

The indictment accuses Neuhaus of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving at a “speed greater than was reasonable and prudent for the existing road and traffic conditions.” The crash resulted in the death of Joe Luis Martinez.

At 11:26 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022, police received a call of a two-vehicle accident at the 1300 block of S. International Blvd. Upon arrival, officers found the driver of a red Ford Focus, identified as Martinez, dead at the scene.

Weslaco police said the Ford Focus was exiting the parking lot of Frankie Flav’s and was attempting to turn onto International Blvd. when it was struck by a white Ford Raptor. The Ford Raptor, driven by Neuhaus, continued driving south and “only stopped after impacting a second object,” police said.

A news release stated there were no signs or road markings indicating that Neuhaus attempted to brake before impact. Police noted that Neuhaus displayed signs of being intoxicated and failed a field sobriety test.

He was taken into custody and booked on a $75,000 bond. He was released from jail the next day.

Neuhaus has an arraignment scheduled for Dec. 4.