Mercedes: Man arrested for series of thefts

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes police arrested a man for several thefts involving car parts.

Exiquio Gutierrez was arrested on Monday for a series of thefts, according to a post by Mercedes Public Safety Department.

The post states that Gutierrez was arrested after several catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles.

Police were able to clear five thefts with his arrest, per the post.

Those who wish to report suspicious activity or have any information, please contact (956) 656-3102. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call (888) 650 – 8477.