MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Library in Mercedes is now offering free hotspot devices for patrons to stay connected on the go.

The City of Mercedes announced the library’s new hotspot device addition on their Facebook page.

The hotspot device will include unlimited data with steady speeds for users to browse and work at their own time.

Mercedes residents with a library card can checkout a hotspot device for up to 28 days, according to the city’s Facebook post.

The item is available to Mercedes residents only and requires an adult library card in good standing, the post stated.

Patrons must sign a device agreement prior to checkout, the post added.