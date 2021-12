Do you know the official rules for flying the American flag? (Credit: ABC4)

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Mercedes JROTC will be collecting flags that have been damaged or are not suitable to be displayed, according to a post by Mercedes Enterprise.

Those with unserviceable flags are asked to drop them off at one of the locations below:

Mercedes High School Front Office

The Mercedes Enterprise

American Legion Hall

Texas National Bank

Borderland Hardware

Flags must be dropped off by Dec. 14.