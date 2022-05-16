MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Independent School District will hold a free mental health awareness walk.

“Join us as we Fight the Stigma together with our MISD Schools! Come enjoy our drum lines and free snacks,” Mercedes ISD stated in a news release.

The walk is scheduled to take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday May 18 at Tiger Stadium (1200 South Florida Street).

The walk is part of Mental Heath Awareness Month, which has been observed during the month of May in the United States since 1949, the release stated.