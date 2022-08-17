MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Independent School District voted to terminate the contract of a teacher accused of injuring a disabled child.

At a Mercedes ISD meeting on Tuesday, the board elected to terminate the contact of Maria Luisa Espino.

Espino was arrested on June 1 on a charge of injury to a disabled child, a state jail felony, according to a release from Mercedes Police Department.

Authorities told ValleyCentral that Espino was a teacher at Mercedes High School and that the incident occurred during school hours.

She was issued a bond amount totaling $5,000, according to Hidalgo County Records.

Shortly after her arrest, Mercedes ISD released the following statement:

The safety and security of Mercedes ISD students and staff is the District’s top priority. All matters dealing with students and personnel at Mercedes ISD are taken seriously, with respect to privacy, and addressed in accordance with law and policies. Mercedes Police Department are currently investigating the incident, due to the sensitivity of this investigation, the district cannot comment on the current allegations against a school employee.