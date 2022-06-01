MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes ISD teacher was arrested on Wednesday for injuring a child.

Maria Luisa Espino, 48, was arrested on a charge of injury to a disabled child, a state jail felony, according to a release from Mercedes PD.

Authorities told ValleyCentral that Espino is a teacher at Mercedes High School and that the incident occurred during school hours.

According to Hidalgo County Records, she was issued a bond amount of $5,000.

ValleyCentral reached out to Mercedes ISD who released the following statement: