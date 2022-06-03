MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Independent School District Superintendent has been arrested.

According to Hidalgo County Public Records, Carolyn Mendiola was arrested on June 3.

Mendiola is charged with interference with public duties, records show.

Mendiola received a $5,000 P/R bond.

At a recent meeting, Mendiola announced she would be retiring.

The district has been making headlines in recent days regarding several arrests of school employees.

Mercedes ISD released the following statement:

Press Release The safety and security of Mercedes ISD students and staff is the District’s top

priority. All matters dealing with personnel at Mercedes ISD are taken seriously, with respect to

privacy, and addressed in accordance with law and policies. The Mercedes ISD Board of

Trustees have been made aware of the Mercedes ISD Superintendent’s arrest. The Board of

Trustees will be meeting on Thursday, June 9, 2022, to determine her future employment with

the district. Mercedes ISD

According to police, she could face up to 180 days in jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

No other details have been released.