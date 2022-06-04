MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Police Department has arrested the Mercedes Independent School District superintendent for interfering with public duties.

“We just felt that enough was enough and the arrest warrant had to happen,” said Sergeant Frank Sanchez, at the Mercedes police department.

Carolyn Mendiola, superintendent of Mercedes ISD, was arraigned in Alamo on Friday due to a warrant signed by an Alamo judge.

“She was served today with an arrest warrant for interfering with public duties, investigators worked up several cases where they felt that they weren’t getting the cooperation from the superintendent,” said Sanchez. “And of course, she did interfere while investigators were trying to conduct an investigation.”

Sanchez explained the warrant was signed by an Alamo judge but did not disclose why.

“Because of certain details of the case we had to go with another judge and the reason she was arraigned in the city of Alamo is because the judge who signed off on that warrant is from the city of Alamo,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez added Mendiola’s arrest was one of others from this past week within Mercedes ISD.

“So, the police department has been working several cases, we just saw a couple arrests that happened this past week that involved the school district,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said police tried to avoid an arrest, however, Mendiola continued to jeopardize their investigation.

“If investigators are trying to conduct that investigation properly and somebody is either telling a teacher not to speak or misguiding them a certain way , or even get to a point where they are being physical about telling an investigator what to do and what not to do,” said Sanchez.

According to police, Mendiola could face up to 180 days in jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

Mendiola was given a $5,000 P/R bond and was released Friday according to Hidalgo County court records.

ValleyCentral attempted to make contact with Mendiola but did not receive a reply.