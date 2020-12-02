Mercedes ISD serving meals on weekends

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — The Mercedes Independent School District (ISD) will now be giving meals to students on the weekends.

Starting Dec. 4, students will be given two additional breakfasts and lunches for Saturday and Sunday on the respective Friday. According to the announcement, this extension will be in effect for the rest of the school year.

It is also mentioned that students attending face-to-face instruction will also be given meals to take home for the weekend.

For any questions contact the Mercedes ISD Childhood Nutrition Department at (956) 825-5070.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday