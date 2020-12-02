Mercedes ISD serving meals on weekends

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — The Mercedes Independent School District (ISD) will now be giving meals to students on the weekends.

Starting Dec. 4, students will be given two additional breakfasts and lunches for Saturday and Sunday on the respective Friday. According to the announcement, this extension will be in effect for the rest of the school year.

It is also mentioned that students attending face-to-face instruction will also be given meals to take home for the weekend.

For any questions contact the Mercedes ISD Childhood Nutrition Department at (956) 825-5070.