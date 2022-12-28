This screen grab shows the Mercedes ISD board concluding its Dec. 20 special meeting in Mercedes. (Courtesy of MISD)

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Independent School District on Tuesday named a new interim superintendent this week–and has recently hired a law firm to conduct an internal investigation.

The MISD school board voted Tuesday to install Maria J. Chavez as interim superintendent, replacing the previous interim, Richard Rivera, who resigned earlier this month.

The board reached its decision after an executive session, returning to open session to hear a motion from trustee Nancy E. Vallejo and a second from Pete Martinez III to name Chavez as the district’s interim superintendent. That motion passed 5-2, with trustees Orlando Rodriguez and Marcos J. Garcia IV opposed.

Mercedes ISD has been searching for a superintendent to replace Carolyn Mendiola since earlier this year. Mendiola was initially placed on paid administrative leave after Mercedes police alleged that she interfered with an investigation into an alleged improper relationship between a student and educator.

Mendiola has denied the charges against her.

“As with many false allegations, the allegations against Ms. Mendiola are political and not based in fact, or reality,” an attorney for Mendiola stated in June.

On Dec. 15, the Mercedes ISD board voted not to name Rivera the sole finalist in its search for a permanent superintendent. After Rivera resigned, effective Dec. 21, he was promptly hired as Weslaco ISD’s interim superintendent.

DIA Claim Investigation and More

On Dec. 20, the board met in executive session and then again in open session to hire a law firm to conduct an investigation into a DIA claim, which pertains to the section of the district’s policy related to protections again employee discrimination and retaliation.

“Mr. President, I move to engage Walsh Anderson [Walsh Gallegos] to investigate the DIA claim,” Trustee Marcos J. Garcia IV said.

The motion passed unanimously.

The board also named law firm Walsh Gallegos to probe events at a middle school.

“Mr. President, I move to engage Walsh Anderson [Walsh Gallegos], again, to conduct the investigation into the events at Harrell Middle School,” Garcia said.

His motion was seconded and approved unanimously.