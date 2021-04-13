Mercedes ISD named one of Best Communities for Music Education

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO)- Mercedes Independent School District earned the title of Best Communities for Music Education for the third time from the National Association of Music Merchants.

NAMM Foundation honors school districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

According to Mercedes ISD Director of Band and Fine Arts Guy McKinney, to qualify the district answered questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, and more. School officials were then reviewed and verified by the Texas Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“It’s a thorough process, so when the NAMM Foundation recognizes your district’s music program it’s an incredible honor… It really highlights the importance of music education in our schools and what it means to the students and the community,” said McKinney.

Music education has a significance in a student’s education, students who participate in music education for just two years show better reading scores and listening skills than their peers, according to research.

“We know music is important for students to receive a well-rounded education, and that is why the district promotes the music program and has a high level of student participation,” said Superintendent Carolyn Mendiola, M.Ed.

For more information about the NAMM Foundation or music education click here.