MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes Independent School District’s interim superintendent has submitted his resignation.

The school board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the matter, among other agenda items.

Richard Rivera’s decision follows a Dec. 15 special meeting of the MISD school board, in which a majority of trustees narrowly rejected a motion to name him the sole finalist in the district’s search for a superintendent.

During the meeting, the board met in executive session to discuss its hiring intentions, and then reconvened in open session for a vote.

“I would like to make a motion that we name Dr. Richard Rivera the lone finalist for the position of superintendent for Mercedes ISD,” school board trustee Orlando Rodriguez said.

His motion was seconded by trustee Marcos J. Garcia IV and was followed by silence during opportunity for discussion by the rest of the board.

The motion was defeated with three trustees in favor and four against.

With the failed motion, the board had no further possibility for action under the agenda, leaving Rivera in the role of interim superintendent for the district.

Rivera is a Mercedes High School class of 1963 graduate, where he competed as a football and track athlete. Rivera has been in education for the past 54 years, working as a teacher, middle school and high school principal, superintendent, and elected school board member.

“Dr. Rivera has served as Superintendent of Schools at Weslaco ISD, Edcouch-Elsa ISD, and Monte Alto ISD,” the Mercedes ISD stated online. “Recognized for his contribution to education, Dr. Rivera was awarded the Region I Superintendent of the Year in 2003 and 2007. Texas Classroom Teachers Association named Dr. Rivera, Administrator of the Year and he received the Exemplary Superintendent Award from the University of Texas at Austin.”

The board’s Tuesday meeting will be at the Mercedes ISD Auditorium, at 837 S. Ohio St. in Mercedes.