MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes ISD educator, who was arrested on charges of improper relationship with a student, was arrested a second time for indecency with a child, public records show.

Frank Omar Fuentes, 53, was arrested by Mercedes PD on Thursday, May 19 on two counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact, according to Hidalgo County Public Records.

Fuentes was arrested previously on May 9 on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student.

Records show that Fuentes was given bonds totaling $500 for his recent arrest, and has not been released.

ValleyCentral is attempting to reach Mercedes ISD to verify the employment status of Fuentes.