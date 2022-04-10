MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Independent School District Superintendent has released a statement to the public after receiving multiple reports of a “possible threat.”

Sunday afternoon, Mercedes ISD Superintendent, Carolyn A. Mendiola, issued a statement on the district’s social media account.

The district was made aware of the “possible threat” at Mercedes High School this upcoming Monday, April 11. However, the allegations have not been sustained, stated the release.

Mercedes PD is working with the school district to track any and all threats whether verbal or on social media.

There is currently no evidence of any threats.

Mercedes ISD will take all precautions to ensure the safety of our staff and students.