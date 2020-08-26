Mercedes independent school district provides bus Wi-Fi locations

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—The COVID-19 pandemic is making internet access a necessity for students headed back to school this school year.

The Mercedes Independent School district added Wi-Fi buses in several locations for students to utilize for their virtual learning.

The Wi-Fi buses will operate Monday through Friday starting at 11:30 a.m.

Wi-Fi buses can be found at the following locations:

Cheyenne Ave (West cul-de-sac)

Shawnee Ave (near the church)

Taylor Apartments (parking lot)

Francis & 4th Street (West park)

Tejas Blvd (North empty lot)

Tejas Blvd (South cul-de-sac)

Anacuitas Apartaments

10th & Ohio (South side parking lot)

Cherokee Dr. (West cul-de-sac)

Mile 4 North & 2 1/2 East

Casa Saldana (front office)

Capisallo Road & 17th Street

PASSWORD: smartbus

-No passengers are allowed on the bus

-People need to stay in their vehicles

-Restrooms will not be available

-The parked bus will broadcast wifi signal with a range of 200 feet in diameter