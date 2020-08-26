Mercedes independent school district provides bus Wi-Fi locations

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—The COVID-19 pandemic is making internet access a necessity for students headed back to school this school year.
The Mercedes Independent School district added Wi-Fi buses in several locations for students to utilize for their virtual learning.
The Wi-Fi buses will operate Monday through Friday starting at 11:30 a.m.
Wi-Fi buses can be found at the following locations:
- Cheyenne Ave (West cul-de-sac)
- Shawnee Ave (near the church)
- Taylor Apartments (parking lot)
- Francis & 4th Street (West park)
- Tejas Blvd (North empty lot)
- Tejas Blvd (South cul-de-sac)
- Anacuitas Apartaments
- 10th & Ohio (South side parking lot)
- Cherokee Dr. (West cul-de-sac)
- Mile 4 North & 2 1/2 East
- Casa Saldana (front office)
- Capisallo Road & 17th Street
PASSWORD: smartbus
-No passengers are allowed on the bus
-People need to stay in their vehicles
-Restrooms will not be available
-The parked bus will broadcast wifi signal with a range of 200 feet in diameter