Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Mercedes independent school district provides bus Wi-Fi locations

Local News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Mercedes Independent School District

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—The COVID-19 pandemic is making internet access a necessity for students headed back to school this school year.

The Mercedes Independent School district added Wi-Fi buses in several locations for students to utilize for their virtual learning.

The Wi-Fi buses will operate Monday through Friday starting at 11:30 a.m.

Wi-Fi buses can be found at the following locations:

  • Cheyenne Ave (West cul-de-sac)
  • Shawnee Ave (near the church)
  • Taylor Apartments (parking lot)
  • Francis & 4th Street (West park)
  • Tejas Blvd (North empty lot)
  • Tejas Blvd (South cul-de-sac)
  • Anacuitas Apartaments
  • 10th & Ohio (South side parking lot)
  • Cherokee Dr. (West cul-de-sac)
  • Mile 4 North & 2 1/2 East
  • Casa Saldana (front office)
  • Capisallo Road & 17th Street

PASSWORD: smartbus

-No passengers are allowed on the bus

-People need to stay in their vehicles

-Restrooms will not be available

-The parked bus will broadcast wifi signal with a range of 200 feet in diameter

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday