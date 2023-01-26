MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A puppy trapped in an underground pipe was recently rescued with the help of several city departments in Mercedes.

City of Mercedes

On Jan. 4, the Mercedes Fire Department was asked to assist in the rescue of a newborn puppy that had been trapped in a drainage pipe.

Briana Casares, public information officer for Mercedes, said the person who reported the incident stated he could hear the muffled sound of a puppy barking but could not figure out where the noise was coming from.

City of Mercedes

At the scene, the Public Works Department dug around the drainage culvert so that firefighters could remove the puppy safely.

The city uploaded a video of the last few seconds of the rescue on its Facebook page. In the video, Mercedes Fire Department’s Lt. Aaron Gomez is seen guiding the puppy out of the pipe with what appears to be a light.

Engineer Operator Mark Hawthorn and Firefighter Mark Vidales also assisted in the rescue to remove the puppy safely.