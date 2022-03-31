MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After waiting 10 years for an upgrade, the Mercedes Fire Department debuted its new state-of-the-art firetruck.

Fire officials said it is fully equipped with everything needed to battle any future flames.

Mercedes Fire Department Chief Javier Campos Jr. added that this firetruck is fully equipped to maintain fire reporting, fire inspections, and hydrant mapping.

Chief Campos told ValleyCentral this firetruck is “long overdue for the city of Mercedes.”

The firetruck not only brings flashing lights and loud sirens but a boost in morale for Mercedes firefighters, according to Chief Campos. “It builds up the morale and it makes the department a lot more friendly and turns around and provides a service to the community.”

Chief Campos said this new set of wheels will greatly benefit the residents of Mercedes as the apparatus carries more water than their previous firetruck and the water capacity is also larger.

The current response time for Mercedes FD is between six and 10 minutes from dispatch to arrival. Chief Campos said that’s a “really great response time,” but it can only go up from here.

According to the chief, the funding for this new firetruck came from the city. The total cost of the firetruck, including the engine, is over $700,000.

Although a big price tag, the chief is looking at different types of funding for the year in hopes of adding more trucks to the fleet.

The Mercedes FD serviced the engine the morning of March 30 by having their team of firefighters continue a long-standing tradition of pushing it into the fire station bay. The team has done this with every new truck they have received.

The firetruck is now ready for any fire-related emergency, but Chief Campos said this truck will not go out to brush fires because they have other trucks for those calls.