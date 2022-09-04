MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Fred Gonzalez with the Mercedes Chamber of Commerce said it takes a team effort to put the City of Mercedes on the map.

“We advertise out of the valley too as well, our billboards are over in Laredo, up in Corpus Christi also locally in the McAllen area and obviously through radio and social media,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said events like the street festival help attract people outside of the Rio Grande Valley.

“We have a family that just called, they are coming all the way from California to attend their very first street festival,” said Gonzalez.

Mercedes City Commissioner Armando Garcia said hosting events help attract developers to the area. One of their most recent announcements is the Mercedes travel center.

“Just recently, we had a real groundbreaking for the Travel Center, along with a Wendy’s and a Chick fil A, we also have Starbucks coming in. So you know, we’ve got things happening here,” said Garcia.

Gonzalez and Garcia said there are plans for more groundbreaking events and encourages everyone to save the date for their upcoming Rocking boots festival, at the Mercedes Amphitheater.

The event will be taking place on September 30 and October 1st.