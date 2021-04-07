Mercedes coach arrested for improper relationship with student

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—A Mercedes coach was arrested for having an improper relationship with a student.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 200 migrants caught before dawn; South Texas border agents say ‘they’re everywhere’
David Bryan Reyes was arrested Tuesday by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office.
Reyes is employed by the Mercedes Independent School District as a boys head coach in Sgt. Willliam G. Harrell middle school, according to the school website.
Making Headlines: Majority of COVID-19 cases in minors over the weekend come from unaccompanied children
Reyes has not been issued a bond as of Tuesday morning.
Mercedes ISD told KVEO they would be releasing a statement before noon Wednesday.
This is a developing story and we will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.