Mercedes coach arrested for improper relationship with student

Local News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—A Mercedes coach was arrested for having an improper relationship with a student.

David Bryan Reyes was arrested Tuesday by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office.

Reyes is employed by the Mercedes Independent School District as a boys head coach in Sgt. Willliam G. Harrell middle school, according to the school website.

Reyes has not been issued a bond as of Tuesday morning.

Mercedes ISD told KVEO they would be releasing a statement before noon Wednesday.

This is a developing story and we will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.

