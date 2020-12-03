Mercedes city manager to retire

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—Mercedes officials announced city manager Sergio Zavala tendered his retirement during Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

The commission voted to accept Zavala’s resignation and to start the process to select a new city manager.

Zavala was asked to start the bid process to elect an executive search firm to assist locating the next city manager.

According to the city, an interim city manager will be selected after the Dec. 8, runoff election.

“He cited personal reasons for tendering his retirement and stressed his willingness to support the City during the transition phase and his affection for City staff and our community” said the city in a written statement.

Mayor Oscar D. Montoya and the commission thanked Zavala for his dedication and attention to the city, staff and residents of Mercedes.

Zavala will remain in his post through January 1, 2021

Watch the decision during the city commission meeting here:

