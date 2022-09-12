MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes High School cheerleader will represent Varsity Spirit at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii this December.

Kalynn Serna, a Mercedes High School student and All-American cheerleader, is part of a select group based on superior cheerleading, dance and leadership skills. All-American titles are delegated at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleaders Association, National Dance Alliance, United Spirit Association or Urban Cheerleading Experience.

Serna earned her All-American title in July at the National Cheer Association camp at the University of Texas San Antonio. Only the top 12% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber.

“We are thrilled that these excellent athletes will have the chance to perform and experience our Special Events in Honolulu, HI,” said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. “We are honored to provide them a one-of-a-kind opportunity, where they will meet and connect with cheerleaders and dancers from across the country, as well as be a part of a meaningful parade experience that represents our nation’s history.”

Serna will be the first varsity cheerleader from Mercedes to represent Mercedes High School at an NCA All-American event. The title comes as a tremendous honor for Serna given she overcame an almost career-ending back injury during her 8th-grade year.

“I am so thankful that I am still cheering after having an almost career-ending back injury in 8th grade, where my doctors thought I wouldn’t ever be able to cheer again much less live a normal life,” she said. “But, I proved so many people wrong and with my sheer determination I was able to continue living my dream and gain this fantastic accomplishment.”

She will perform with Varsity Spirit All-Americans prior to the opening ceremony of the parade and also be part of the parade in front of thousands of fans at Waikiki Beach. The parade marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“I am looking forward to attending this special event and grateful that I get to represent my hometown and my school,” Serna said.