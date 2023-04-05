MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cattle Fever ticks are prevalent across the Rio Grande Valley because of the proximity to Mexico.

A local cattleman has something he wants done after a Valley Congresswoman addressed the state’s eradication program.

U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz has introduced legislation to monitor the Cattle Fever Tick Eradication Program.

The program is aimed at combatting cattle fever ticks coming in from Mexico. The ticks can devastate cattle herds.

Mercedes Cattleman Mike England spoke with us about the what he hopes De La Cruz is addressing in the bill.

The infestations have had a significant increase in recent years, according to De La Cruz.

England says he feels his cattle would be better protected if the federal government handled the problem in a similar fashion to how it once handled another infestation.

“If you want to throw some money at something, that really needs to, that could have a lasting effect, it would be trying to outright eradicate fever tick,” Mike England of England Cattle Co. Mercedes said. “It was successfully done with the screw worm program back years ago that was devastating to the livestock of all kinds in the U.S.”

England also believes there is a problem with a shortage of labor and resources used by federal and state tick inspectors.

From what he has witnessed, he thinks more of both are needed.